Mary Saunders Gendell passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 after a lengthy and challenging battle with Parkinson's Disease.Mary was born in Hartford, Connecticut on January 9, 1944, the daughter of Robert and Mary Saunders. In a household led by a devout Irish immigrant and a hardworking Hartford fireman, church and community played major roles during Mary's childhood. Mary graduated from Central Connecticut State College, married David Gendell in Hartford on May 14, 1966, and settled in Arlington, Virginia where they started their family.After the birth of three sons and several years living in the Washington, DC suburbs, Mary and Dave bought a waterfront lot on the Magothy River near Annapolis. On this beautiful spot they built a home. From this home, they raised their boys within the community of Ulmstead, the parish of St. Mary's, and on and along the Chesapeake Bay. In 1997, with the support of her husband, family, and friends, Mary courageously and successfully fought a battle with Breast Cancer.Mary was at her happiest when hosting her family and friends. She enjoyed music and wine and she always looked forward to traveling to Florida, Cape Cod, and beyond. Above all, she loved her husband and family. She will be remembered as the enthusiastic leader of conga lines, the dedicated "Team Mom" for sailboat racing crews, and as a warm and loyal wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.In addition to three brothers, Mary is survived her husband of 52 years, David Smith Gendell IV, of Arnold, MD; her sons David (Christine), Gregory (Pam), and Kip (Andi), all of Annapolis; and nine grandchildren.The family will receive visitors at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Tuesday May 7 from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday May 8 at 9 a.m. at St. John Neumann Church in Annapolis. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers those wishing to remember Mary can make a contribution in her memory to the American Parkinson's Disease Association. An online guest book is available at

