Mary Spencer
1929 - 2020
Our dearest mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend passed on September 14, 2020. Mary "Sissy" was born on November 16, 1929 to George and Martha Hopkins (deceased). Mary was educated by the Annapolis school system. She worked for the kind Allen Handen's Family for over 25 years, caring for several family members children over the years with great joy. Mary was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on January 1, 1966. She was a faithful servant up to her death. She loved reading her Bible and teaching others about God's word and Christ Jesus. She is survived by her son Robert C. Spencer (Yvonne), two brothers Ferdinand Hopkins (Catherine) and James Hopkins (Wanda), aunt Credella Mathews (Alexander), and grandchildren, Michael Spencer, Sr., Tracey M. Spencer and Stacey A. Spencer along with her devoted niece Patricia Randall, great grandson Michael Spencer Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her brother George Hopkins Jr., two sisters Emily D. Johnson and Ethel A. Wells, son Harold Spencer, and grandson Harold Spencer. A viewing will be held at William Reese & Sons Mortuary on Saturday, September 26 from 10A - 12P.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Funeral services provided by
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
