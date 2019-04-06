Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Stallings. View Sign

Mary E. Stallings, known to friends and family as "Bettie", 91, of Pasadena passed away on Wednesday April 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. Bettie was born on September 15, 1927 to the late Jacob and Mary Bulgen (Greifzu) in South Baltimore. In 1966 Bettie married the love of her life Wilton "Bill" Stallings and together they shared 50 years of love and happiness. She was happy being a loving wife and mother and for years sang in the church choir. She had also worked more than twenty years for Anne Arundel county public schools as a crossing guard. She enjoyed cooking and loved to bake. In her spare time she would relax watching old programs and sometimes coloring with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Bettie is preceded in death by her loving husband Bill and six siblings. She is survived by one sister, Joan Compton; one sister in law Dolores Carson; her daughter, Kim Buschmann (Karl); her son, Mark Stallings; her grandchildren, Christopher Buschmann (Jessica), Ashley (Brent), Justin Stallings (Kelly) and Sarah Stallings; and 7 great grandchildren. A viewing will be held Monday April 8, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Barranco and Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. On Tuesday, April 9, 2019 a gathering at Christ Lutheran Church will be held at 11:00 am with a funeral service to begin at 12:00 pm. The interment will follow the service and be held at Crownsville Maryland Veterans Cemetery. Refreshments will be offered back at the church hall after the burial. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Mrs. Stallings name to, Christ Lutheran Church, 8249 Jumpers Hole Rd, Millersville, MD 21108 or Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122.Online condolences may be made at

