Mary Elaine Stringer Acree Browne, 86, mother and dear friend to all, died on September 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her adoring daughters. Mary grew up in Hamilton, Texas. She completed her bachelor's degree in Teaching and later earned a master's degree in Psychology. While a Texas girl at heart, she followed her husband all over the country and lived her last 55 years in Bowie, MD. She enjoyed teaching elementary school throughout her career and amassed so many loved ones that feel like family. Anyone who met her will remember her quick wit and humor, and her boundless ability to love. She was an avid gardener all her days and loved to take trips and discover new things. Mary loved her family and made everyone feel special. She faithfully attended Bowie United Methodist Church. Mary sought to instill in all her children a zest for life, a commitment to God, family and friends, and the power of kindness. She is survived by her three daughters who take comfort in knowing she is now able to be with her eldest daughter, Teresa Schneider. Her surviving children include daughters Tammy Gausman married to Jon, Jean Bell married to Pat, and Carla Solari, as well as her stepchildren, Adele Air married to Kevin, Beverly Browne, and Stewart Browne married to Enori. Her surviving grandchildren are Brian Schneider married to Laura, Kim Holland married to Paul, Kyle Gausman married to Brandy, Dylan Gausman married to Casie, Sean Bell married to Shannon, Jessica Bell, Carmen and Danielle Solari, and Jimena Browne. She was thrilled to have great grandchildren; Aiden and Carter Holland, Emmalyn, Eli and Jody Gausman, Anna Jane, Theresa, and Nolan Bell. A memorial gathering will be held at Bowie United Methodist Church, weather permitting, on October 24, 2020 at 11 am. The church is located at 13009 6th St, Bowie, MD and can be reached at (301) 464-8383. A private funeral will follow at 2 pm and will be held at Robert E. Evans Funeral Home in Bowie, MD. Please attend the live-streaming through Evans Funeral Home link: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/bowie-md/mary-browne-9379854
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in her name to LifeStyles of Maryland (local mission to ensure everyone has a home) at LifestylesofMD.org
or mail to PO Box 1794, La Plata, MD 20646 or Bowie United Methodist Church 13009 6th Street, Bowie, MD 20720. The family asks that you spend time with your children, take a walk with your loved ones, and make a toast to enduring friendships lifelong and beyond. That is what Mary would wish.