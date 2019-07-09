Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Susan Duval. View Sign Service Information Central United Methodist Chr 30 Union St N Concord, NC 28025 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Susan Hamilton Duval, of Annapolis, Maryland, born on March 25, 1948 in Long Beach, California, to the late Jane Caroline Hamilton and the late Paul William Hamilton, passed away at age 71, after a long battle with COPD, on July 3, 2019 in Concord, North Carolina. She graduated from Annapolis High School in 1966. In her early years, she worked for the Maryland State Legislature, Department of Natural Resources, and Anne Arundel County Health Department. She was in the Landscape Design industry as a gardener in Maryland and North Carolina until retiring in 2007. Mary was married to the late William Michael Duval Sr., the love of her life who passed away in 2002 from his battle with MS. He served the community in banking and real estate. She is survived by her sons, Michael Duval, Paul Duval, and Alex Duval; daughter, Caroline Duval Fox; sister, Nellie Hamilton Goodman; and grandchildren, Bryce Duval, Josh Wright, Cole Duval, Ashlyn Duval, Madyline Fox, Annabelle Fox, and Wesley Fox. Susie had a passion for wildlife and could be regularly found refilling her bird feeders. She loved animals, gardening, cooking, sewing, antiques, and spending time with her loving grandchildren. Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service, officiated by Pastor Carol Carkin and Pastor Andy Langford, on Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 30 Union Street N, Concord, North Carolina, 28025.

