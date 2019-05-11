Mary T. Neutzling, 93 of Annapolis, Md died peacefully May 7, 2019. Mary was born on December 21, 1925, in Clarksburg, WVA, a daughter of James and Ruth Hoban. She grew up in Clarksburg and graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School in 1943. On October 3, 1945 she married William J. Neutzling who also grew up in Clarksburg and was her childhood sweetheart. She enjoyed watching all sports, especially the WVU Mountaineers and was an avid reader. She was predeceased by her husband Bill who died April 13, 2013, her sister Cecelia Edwards and her parents. Mary is survived by her three sons, James Neutzling and his wife Sandra, Kurt Neutzling and his wife Diane, William E. Neutzling and his wife Colleen; two daughters, Kathleen Wright, and Mary Tozier and her husband Charles; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am. Saturday, June 8 at Immaculate Conception Church, 126 E. Pike Street Clarksburg with burial of both Mary and William to follow at Holy Cross Cemetary.

