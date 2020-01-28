Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ware. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ware, of Arnold, Maryland, died January 13th after a short but fierce fight against cancer, She was 70. She is survived by a son, Patrick Ware, of Arnold, his two daughters, Brooke and August, and a daughter Beth Locke, her husband Jeremy Locke, and their children Molly and Jameson. A 30-plus-year resident of the Annapolis area, Mary was active in the Cape St. Claire and Broadneck communities including helping coach her children's sports teams and assisted with her daughter's Brownie troop. She was a past commissioner of Cape St. Claire Youth Softball. Her hobbies included playing golf, softball, volleyball, basketball, and soccer. She also enjoyed skiing and boogie boarding and participated in the Senior Olympics for softball. Mary was a well-rounded person of many talents and known for her adventurous spirit, her intellect, and wicked sense of humor. She had a talent for photography, art, and music. She enjoyed traveling and spent time living in Japan, Germany, Hawaii, Monterey, Calif., and North Carolina before settling in the Annapolis area. Originally from Whitman, Mass, she was a graduate of Cardinal Spellman High School ('66) and Bridgewater State College ('70), Mary started her career in education and later went back to college and became a software engineer. In addition to her beloved children and grandchildren, she is survived by her mother Jane Barrows; brothers Peter Barrows; David Barrows; and Steven Barrows; and her sister Maureen Minasian; four nieces and nephews, eight great-nieces and nephews, and dozens of uncles, aunts, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father Bernard Barrows. A memorial service was held in Arnold, MD, on Saturday, January 18.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020

