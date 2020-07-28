1/
Mary Whittington
1929 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Whittington, 91, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Louisville, KY, surrounded by her daughters on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born March 8, 1929, in Washington, DC, to the late Robert Eli Garner and Bertie Virginia (Ford) Garner, she graduated from Surrattsville High School. Following high school, Betty worked as a clerk for the U.S. Census Bureau. She later went to work at Ross Jewelers in Washington, DC for 11 years before becoming a health aide for the Prince George's County Board of Education for the remaining 21 years of her career. She was a longtime member of Holy Family Catholic Church, The Women's Club of Annapolis at Heritage Harbour, DESA, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion. Betty enjoyed reading, word searches, volunteering, and spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, Joseph Melvin Whittington; and a brother (infant), Robert Edward Garner. Betty is survived by two daughters, Darlene (Peter) Whittington-Ward of Annapolis, MD and Joanne (Rick) Nance of Louisville, KY; two grandchildren, Joseph Robert Ward of Annapolis, MD and Jennifer Elizabeth Nance of Louisville, KY; four sisters-in-law, Esther (John) Kelly, Dolores (Bob) Schuchart, Lorraine Whittington, and Nina Whittington; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Betty's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on July 30 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD on Friday, July 31 at noon. Interment will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, c/o St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 130, Davidsonville, MD 21035. An online guestbook is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
JUL
31
Interment
Resurrection Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

July 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
