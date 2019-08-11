March 8, 1938 - July 21, 2019 MaryAda Johnson Ritchie peacefully passed away on Sunday the 21st of July 2019 in her home. She was 81 years old. Daughter of the late William Quentin and Frances Mary Kachelhoffer Johnson, she was born March 8th 1938 in Iowa Falls, Iowa. A graduate of the prestigious Tobé-Coburn School in New York City, an Army wife for 24 years, and a loving mother, MaryAda had a glorious life of service that included living in Germany and nine American States. Balancing motherhood and military spouse responsibilities, she held numerous leadership positions in Officers' Wives Clubs, Panhellenic, Army Community Service, as a commander's wife, and The Red Hat Society. She was a model in New York City and was listed in Who's Who of American Women 1966. A consummate volunteer, MaryAda also worked outside the home, in her career field of fashion merchandising and professional presence, as a retail buyer, fashion show coordinator, college professor, department head, and consultant. Survivors include her son Dr. William Ludlow Ritchie IV and his wife Norma of Albuquerque, New Mexico; her daughter Michele Grizelda Ritchie-Moore and her husband Aaron of Tucson, Arizona; and her six grandchildren: Matthew, Lauren, Meghan, Patrick, Peyton, and Aengus. She is predeceased by her husband LTC(R) William Ludlow Ritchie II. The Funeral Liturgy and Rite of Committal will take place at the United States Military Academy at West Point at 10:00 am on Friday September 6th 2019 in the Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel and West Point Cemetery beside her husband of 54 years. May her memory be eternal, a sister in Christ worthy of blessedness and everlasting memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation https://www.alzinfo.org/ or Fisher House Foundation https://fisherhouse.org/ Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home 845-446- 2868 www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019