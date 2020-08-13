1/1
Maryann Travers Brumbelow
1944 - 2020
Maryann Travers Brumbelow, 76, of Glen Mills, PA formerly of Annapolis, MD, passed away from a short battle with cancer on Sunday, August 2, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Jerry Lee Brumbelow and mother of Paula Brumbelow Burns. Born in Brooklyn Naval Hospital, Brooklyn, NY on July 4, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Dr. John and Evelyn (Paeth) Travers. She spent her career at NSA and filled her retirement with travel, quilting, basket making, and volunteering at Anne Arundel Medical Ceneter. Maryann is survived by her daughter and her husband, Edwin Burns of Philadelphia, PA; a brother, John Travers, MD and his wife, Carol of Sinking Spring, PA and two sisters, Kathleen (Travers) King and her husband, Richard King, MD of Congers, NY and Megan Travers of Congers, NY. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephew. Her loving personality will always be a part of our memories and she will be forever missed at family gatherings. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date with the planting of a memorial dogwood tree. Memorial donations may be made to The Light House, Inc. of Annapolis - http://www.annapolislighthouse.org. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611 is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
August 12, 2020
Such a steadying influence, thoughtful and kind. We weren’t ready to say goodbye
Carol Travers
Family
