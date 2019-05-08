Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew David Clarke. View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Send Flowers Obituary



Matthew David Clarke, 36, of Pasadena passed away suddenly on May 4, 2019. Matthew was the middle child of Steve and Barbara (Weller) Clarke. He grew up in Pasadena and graduated from Calvary Baptist Academy 2001. He married Allison Gray on July 19, 2003. Matthew cherished and absolutely adored Allison. Together they served the Lord, raised their children, and were business partners. Matthew was an Independent Financial Advisor with New York life for many years and was the founder of Retirement Income Solutions. He received numerous accolades and awards in his career. Following his devotion to his Savior Jesus his family relationships were the most important thing. He shared a special relationship with his parents not only as son but friend and next door neighbor. He enjoyed MANY hobbies but relished in doing them with others creating lasting memories. He loved quality one on one time with each of his children. He was a devoted member of Grace Pointe Community Church of the Nazarene where he served as a leader on the church board. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Rev. Thomas Gray; grandfather Everett Weller; grandmothers, Shirley Weller, and Jean Clarke. He leaves to cherish precious memories his wife, Allison Michelle Gray Clarke; his children, Carter, Tanner, and Madeline; his parents, Steve and Barbara Clarke; his siblings, Niki Furry and Tim Clarke and his wife Patrice; grandfather, Alvin Clarke, Jr.; mother-in-law, Karen Gray; sister-in-law, Ashley Fisher and her husband Cody; 5 nephews, Alex, Dylan, Everett, Graham, and Harvey; uncle and aunt, Steve and Janet Weller and Dave and Gail Clarke; a host of other relatives, business associates, and special friends. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Friday, May 10 from 7-9 pm. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at Grace Pointe Community Church of the Nazarene in Severn on Saturday at 1 PM with a visitation from 12:00 noon until time of service. Interment Glen Haven Mem. Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Matthew's name to Annapolis Area Christian School for the Clarke Children's Education Fund- 109 Burns Crossing Rd, Severn, MD 21144. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

