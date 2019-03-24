Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Matthew McClain. View Sign

Matthew McClain, 52, of Annapolis, MD, passed away on March 21, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Dr. Clifton and Ruth McClain on February 10, 1967. He attended Anne Arundel County Public Schools until the age of 14, starting with Sunny Acre at the age of 3. He then attended the Benedictine School on Maryland's eastern shore until the age of 18. He spent the rest of his education to age 21 at Central Special in Edgewater and earned his high school certificate. He had numerous vocational opportunities including Taco Bell, McDonalds, Roy Rogers, Food Lion and Rite Aid. For 5 wonderful years, he was employed by Chuck Goodman of the Wheeler Goodman and Masek where he copied blueprints. Matthew was an Eagle Scout for troop 216 and was also a part of the Anne Arundel County Special Olympics. He enjoyed snow skiing and swimming and reading from his Bible. For the past 16 months, Matthew resided under Bello Machre (Home of my heart).He is survived by his parents, Dr. Clifton McClain and Ruth McClain; his siblings Cheryl and Don Mullis, Laura and Richard Condie, Clifton the IV and Melissa McClain, and Jennifer and Matthew Hedinger; 13 nieces and nephews; 1 great-niece, and 6 great-nephews.A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 4pm at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Annapolis, 710 Ridgley Avenue, Annapolis, MD, 21401. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bello Machre, 7765 Freetown Rd, Glen Burnie, MD, 21060, or to Young Life Anne Arundel County - Capernaum chapter, P.O. Box 70065, Prescott, AZ, 86304.

