Maureen Fogarty Schuler, a 41-year resident of Davidsonville, MD, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 78. Born Maureen Dianne Fogarty on July 8, 1941 to the late John and Edith Wilcock Fogarty, she graduated from St. Cecelia's Grade School in Pennsauken, NJ, and was a 1959 graduate of Camden Catholic High School in Camden, NJ. Maureen received her teaching degree (K-12) from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, NJ in 1963 and spent several years as a 2nd grade teacher at Moorestown Elementary School in NJ. She had a life-long passion for teaching elementary students and later spent a year teaching third grade at Beverly Farms Elementary School in Potomac, MD. Always with a passion for education, she worked as a substitute teacher in the Anne Arundel County school system for many years, but her true vocation in life was raising her family. She enjoyed baking and learning new recipes, crossword puzzles, playing bridge, mystery novels, and every British show ever aired on PBS, with a penchant for murder mysteries. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family and she adored her grandchildren and earned the nickname 'Grandma Bubbles' for playing with soap bubbles with them. Maureen was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville, MD where she was a Eucharistic Minister, served on the Parish Council and was a member of the Lazarus committee, which she led for several years. Maureen is survived by her husband of 52 years, Theodore Frederick "Ted" Schuler; her children, Robert, Charles, and Andrew Schuler and Megan Reiser; their five grandchildren; Quinn and Helen Schuler, James and Kaitlyn Reiser and Ava Schuler and her brother, John Robert "Jay" Fogarty of Key West, FL. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Meredith and the entire staff at La Casa Assisted Living Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Home in Annapolis, MD for their compassionate care during the last year of her life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) in honor of Maureen Fogarty Schuler. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 12 Noon on Tuesday, June 30 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Davidsonville. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.