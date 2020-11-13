As the autumn leaves were falling in Sussex County, Maureen E. Wetterau, of Lewes, DE, gently left this world on November 6, 2020. By her side were her devoted husband and daughter. She was born on April 1, 1955 in Long Island, NY, daughter of John and Patricia Mannion. Maureen's family moved to Edgewater, Maryland in the 1960s. An avid water skier, she spent most of her childhood outside on the water, or with many of her beloved pets. Maureen graduated from Southern High in 1973 and attended some college before becoming a florist in the Annapolis area. Maureen and Scott met at Middleton Tavern in Annapolis in 1980 and were married the following year. They enjoyed the pleasures of living in Naptown for many years until their daughter Jessica was born, and they moved to Crofton. Encouraged by her father and husband, Maureen returned to UMD where she received her B.S in Accounting in 1985. She was immediately hired by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and would go on to work there for 30 years as a Certified Internal Auditor. Maureen was an incredibly devoted wife and mother, spending most of her free time volunteering at her daughter's sports events and their local church, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton. Still having the green thumb from her florist days, Maureen spent many years creating flower arrangements for church services and holidays. She retired in 2016, and following the sale of their Crofton home, Scott and Maureen traveled off and on for two years throughout North America. This was notably a highlight of her life, and she was the most relaxed and carefree she'd ever been. All who knew Maureen loved her gentle ways, bubbly laugh, and sense of humor. She was loved more than she realized and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Maureen is survived by her beloved husband, Scott Wetterau; her loving daughter, Jessica Wetterau; her 4 sisters; her brother; and her 4 aunts. The family plans to hold a mass in Maureen's honor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Crofton, in early 2021. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. Please visit Maureen's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
.