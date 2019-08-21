Maurice Eugene Ringenbach, affectionately known as Moe, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the Annapolitan Assisted Living Community in Annapolis on August 19, 2019. He was born May 23, 1923 in New York City to August C. and Elise E. Ringenbach. He graduated from elementary school in Flushing, Long Island in 1937 and was a member of Boy Scout Troop #1, known as Dan Beard's Troop. In 1941 he graduated from Stuyvesant High School in New York City and then attended the Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute for two years prior to enlisting in the United States Army. Following basic and signal corps training, he was sent to the European Theater of Operations in France. At the conclusion of serving in WWII, he was deployed to the Pentagon in Washington, DC and was shortly thereafter discharged from the Army in April of 1946 and was a firefighter in the New York City Fire Department. Following graduation from the Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute in 1948, with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering, he worked for the Westinghouse Corporation as an Engineer. In 1948, he married Abigail (Abbie) Boecker. In 1961 he received a Master's Degree in Business Administration from The George Washington University. Shortly thereafter he started working for the US Department of Commerce as the Director of Engineering for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency of Washington DC. In 1971, he and his family moved to Annapolis, MD. Moe retired from the Federal Government in 1984 and worked as a realtor with his wife Abbie until 1995. During this time, he was an active member and past president of the Parole/Annapolis Rotary Club. He was the leader of the Anne Arundel County Christmas-in-April home repair program and an active member of the St. Paul's Anglican Church in Crownsville, MD. He enjoyed sailboat racing was a member and past Commodore of the Severn Sailing Association of Annapolis. His wife Abbie preceded him in death in 2001. He was also preceded in death by his second wife Myrtle in 2017. Surviving are Abbie and Moe's four children, Eloise Sprehn, Daniel Ringenbach, Jeanne Ringenbach-Greenwell (Randy) and Richard Ringenbach (Lisa), six grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be held at John M. Taylor Funeral Home in Annapolis, MD on Thursday August 22, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 23, 2019 at St Paul's Anglican Church, Crownsville, MD at 12:30 pm, with burial to follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Paul's Anglican Church in Crownsville or Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Columbia, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019