Max Nolan Powers was born April 9, 1934 in Patronville, Indiana to the late Earl and Gladys Oma DeWeese Powers and lived in Glen Burnie since 1960. Mr. Powers proudly served with the Army from 1957-1963. He was a firefighter for the Baltimore City Fire Dept. for 31 years and also worked as a funeral assistant at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home for over 30 years. He also served as a pastor for 17 years. A former member of Old Otterbein United Meth. Ch. where he led church tours and volunteered as a peanut vendor during Orioles games. Max was involved in the Harundale Little League and the Glen Burnie YMCA Indian Guides program. He was a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters and the Brooklyn Church of the Brethren. He also was a little league umpire from 1968-1995. Mr. Powers is a member of the Anne Arundel County Athletic Hall of Fame for his over 20 years being "the voice of the Gophers" announcing Glen Burnie High School athletic events. He was nicknamed "the Golden Gopher" for his many years of service. Max was also a past president of the Glen Burnie High School Sports Booster and was instrumental in securing lights for the football field so that more parents could see their children play. In addition to his parents Mr. Powers is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Sylvia "Shirley" Powers (nee Stonesifer), a brother Marvin Powers and a sister Joy Ann Hyser. Left to cherish his memory are son Michael L. Powers and his wife Vickie of Perry Hall, daughter Susan K. Rosenwald and her husband David of Glen Burnie, sister Marlene M. Houston of Rockport, Indiana. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Max passed away peacefully at the Genesis Multi Medical Center in Towson after being in declining health for several months. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the many people who's lives he touched over the years. Friends may call 3-5 & 7-9 PM on Tues, June 25 & Wed. June 26 with services 10 AM Thurs June 27 at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD. For further information or to leave a condolence visit

