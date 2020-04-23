Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maxine Salyers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maxine H. Salyers (née Schmidt) of Ingleside, MD passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 19, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones after a long battle with cancer. Maxine was born on March 22, 1943 in Baltimore, MD to the late Dora May and Henry Schmidt. She is survived by her loving husband, Franklin Wendell Salyers, Sr., and her three children: Franklin "Chip", Kim, and Darrin, and their spouses. In addition to her husband and children, Maxine leaves behind one brother, Carl Schmidt and his spouse, of Pasadena, MD, four grandchildren: Darrin Jr., CJ, Nikki and Cole, five great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, countless dear friends, and her sweet dog Miley. Maxine raised her family in Pasadena, MD where she owned and operated the Greenhouse Florist on Ft. Smallwood Road before moving to Ingleside, MD. She began her real estate career on Kent Island where she became a top-producing agent. Maxine enjoyed traveling with her family, spending time outdoors, and crocheting an abundant amount of blankets, scarves and beanies that she would donate to local hospitals. Maxine will be remembered for her beautiful smile and laughter, her kindness and her unconditional love for her family and friends. She was the matriarch of her family and her passion in life was pouring every ounce of her love into everyone she touched. A graveside service and memorial celebration are being planned for everyone who loved Maxine to celebrate her life. Details will be shared once finalized. In honor of Maxine, contributions can be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive · Centreville, MD 21617 or donate on line

