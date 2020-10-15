Maxine Ann Snyder, 73, passed peacefully on Sunday the 11th of October, in her home in Edgewater, MD. She is survived by her husband Ira Snyder, sons Jeffery Snyder and Eric Snyder, 7 grandchildren and her brother Neal Kirschner. She was born in 1947 in Brooklyn, NY and then moved to West Palm Beach, FL at the age of 12. She graduated with an Associate's Degree from Palm Beach Junior College. She eventually settled in Annapolis, MD with her husband and sons. She worked as the office manager for the Anne Arundel County Police Southern District for 30 years. She remained an active member of Congregation Kol Shalom of which she and her husband Ira were amongst the 23 founding families. She will always be remembered for her loving heart and will be missed dearly by her family, friends, extended family and by the chocolate industry, who lost one of its greatest supporters. Private services were held by the family on the 13th of October. In lieu of flowers, please send donations, in her name, to Congregation Kol Shalom of Annapolis or Hospice of the Chesapeake.



