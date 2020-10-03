May Armstead

May Gloria Armstead, 95, of Glen Burnie , died on September 23 at her home after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Reginald and Thelma Gaither, her husband William Rodell Armstead, Jr., infant daughter Carol Lydia; sisters Daisy Jones, Evelyn Johnson, and Muriel Galloway; and brothers Eolus, Dwight, Henry, and Reginald Gaither. She is survived by three sons William (Sandy), Kevin (JoAnne), and Joel G. Armstead; six grandchildren Kimberly Walker, Kathleen Gratz, Erica Whitaker, Kristopher Armstead, Jasmine Armstead, and Joel E. Armstead; five great-grandchildren; four sisters Shirley Toye, Marva Gaither, Thelma Gaither, and June Deshields; and three brothers Eugene, Alfred (Frances), and Harrison (Brenda) Gaither. May will be greatly missed by her large close-knit family and many longtime friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store