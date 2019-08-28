Maynard Huddleston, 91, passed away peacefully at home on August 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. A longtime resident of Severna Park, he was born and raised in Benham, Harlan County, Kentucky, and proud to have been a coal miner's son. He was one of six children born to Chloe Powers and Maynard N. Huddleston, Sr. He was married to Margaret A. Rosenhahn, for 64 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, uncle, brother and friend to many. Through his deep love of music, he touched the lives of many with his guitar, humor and wit. He was a member of the Severna Park Bums, Woods church choir, Sunday school band, and played at many bluegrass jam sessions and festivals he organized or attended. He strongly valued his faith, and was a longtime member of Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Indiana University with a business degree and spent most of his career working in management for the Central Soya Company. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, and children Kimm Vogt (Kevin), Mark Huddleston (Karen), Kris McNally (Jim), and Kirk Huddleston, as well as 9 grandchildren; Matt, Brett, Kalista, Meghan, Konnar, Seamus, Liam, Katrina and Aidan, and his brother Alan Huddleston and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his four sisters, as well as an infant daughter and grandson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31st at 2:00pm at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, MD 21146, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church- Music Ministry.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019