MCPO (USN Ret.) Joseph Benton Grigg Jr., (67) beloved husband and father, peacefully passed away at his home after a 5 year battle with Melanoma cancer on Feb 3, 2020 while surrounded by family and friends. A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Riva Trace Baptist Church, 475 W Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21035. His funeral service will occur at Riva Trace Baptist Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 6:30 pm with a visitation prior beginning at 6:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made in Ben's name to the "Melanoma Research Foundation."
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020