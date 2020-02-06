The Capital Gazette

MCPO Joseph "Ben" (USN Ret.) Grigg Jr.

Service Information
Riva Trace Baptist Church
475 W Central Ave
Davidsonville, MD 21035
(410) 798-4868
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riva Trace Baptist Church
475 W Central Ave.
Davidsonville, MD
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Riva Trace Baptist Church
475 W Central Ave.
Davidsonville, MD
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
6:30 PM
Riva Trace Baptist Church
475 W Central Ave.
Davidsonville, MD
Obituary
MCPO (USN Ret.) Joseph Benton Grigg Jr., (67) beloved husband and father, peacefully passed away at his home after a 5 year battle with Melanoma cancer on Feb 3, 2020 while surrounded by family and friends. A public visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Riva Trace Baptist Church, 475 W Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD 21035. His funeral service will occur at Riva Trace Baptist Church on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 6:30 pm with a visitation prior beginning at 6:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made in Ben's name to the "Melanoma Research Foundation."
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
