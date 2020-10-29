Meagan Beatty Cintron, 54, a long time Crownsville resident, died peacefully on Saturday, October 24 surrounded by her family, after a valiant battle with cancer. Born in Rockville Centre, NY on November 12, 1965 to Mary and the late George E. Beatty, Jr., Megan was raised in Shoreham, NY. A graduate of Lehigh University with a BA degree in the Fine Arts, her passions included cooking, interior design, fashion merchandizing, and philanthropy. She brought a sense of style to organizing fundraisers for several charities including the Children's Cancer Foundation and Make a Wish Foundation. Megan was a member of the Annapolis Yacht Club, Chartwell Golf and Country Club, Punta Mita Golf Club and a former member of Shoreham Country Club. In addition to her mother, Megan is survived by her husband of 26 years, Rocky D. Cintron and their children, Nicholas (Courtney), Regan and Griffin Cintron, all of Crownsville; her mother-in-law, Rita Cintron of Crofton; her siblings, Jennifer (Philip) Drower of Wading River, NY, Michael (Nathalie) Beatty and Laura Beatty (Jeffrey) Manning all of Annapolis and sister-in-law, Heidi (Bob) Young of Richmond, VA. Meagan was an inspiration for dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation – Mid-Atlantic, 6555 Rock Spring Drive, Suite 280, Bethesda, MD 20817, or the Children's Cancer Foundation through their website: childrenscancerfoundation.org
. Funeral service will be private but you may view a live stream on the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory website at: