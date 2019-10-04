Megan Kathleen Hughes

  • "I'm am so very sorry for your loss. Megan was one of a..."
    - Stephanie Veach
  • "My deepest sympathy to the Hughes Family. I remember Megan..."
    - Gerry Quickel
  • "I will miss you always! Thank you for teaching me how to be..."
  • "So sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers."
    - Neil and Nancy Costanzo
  • "I am so sorry ... to the entire Hughes family. She was ..."
    - Andrew Vermillion
Service Information
Our Lady Of Fields Church
1070 Cecil Ave S
Millersville, MD 21108
(410) 987-1551
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church
1070 Cecil Avenue
Millersville, MD
Obituary
On Saturday, September 28, Megan (Age 44) died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family after her courageous battle with cancer. Beloved daughter of Delbert and Caroline "Bunny" Hughes. Cherished sister of Noelle Lang, Careen Lawrence and Matthew Hughes. Devoted aunt to Connor and Bella Lang, Meghan, Ryan, and Emily Lawrence, and Jared and Quinn Hughes. Megan is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 7 at 11:00 a.m., Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, 1070 Cecil Avenue, Millersville MD. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Megan's name to Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231 or www.smiletrain.org
Published in The Capital Gazette from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
