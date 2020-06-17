Melissa (Missy) Anne Craig of Chester, Maryland and formerly of Anne Arundel County, Maryland passed away on June 6, 2020. Missy was born on December 29, 1975 to Robert J. and Thelma C. (Halligan) Craig. She graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1994 and attended Anne Arundel Community College for a short time. Missy worked as a billing clerk and part time bartender. She gave birth to her son, Hunter Ryan Craig in 2005. Hunter truly was the joy of her life. Missy enjoyed time at the beach and the pool, was an enthusiastic and avid sports fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Ravens. She especially enjoyed attending Hunter's baseball, basketball and golf activities. Missy was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marie A. Craig (Mom Mom). She is survived by her son, Hunter R. Craig, parents Robert J. and Thelma C. Craig and brother Robert P. Craig. A visitation will be held on June 22, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD, where protocols will be followed according to state guidelines for Covid-19. The family understands if you are not able to attend the visitation due to the current pandemic. Missy's funeral service will be held on June 23, 2020 at 11 am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. Burial will follow in Stevensville Cemetery. The service and burial will be by invitation only.



