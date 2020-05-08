Melville (Mel) Davis
1948 - 2020
Melville R. Davis passed away on April 29, 2020 due to COVID. He was born May 6, 1948 in Washington, D.C. He is survived by his loving wife, Sissy of 52 years, Two devoted daughters, Joanne Smiley & Sherianne Davis; Three loving granddaughters, Justine, Carly & Betty Lou. His siblings, Rena Fallon, Carter Davis and Stanley Davis; Many nephews & nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Shell & Betty Davis, his brother, Robert Davis & sister, Lucy Miller. Celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
