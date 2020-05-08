Rev. Melvin Booze Sr, 89, of Churchton, MD peacefully transitioned on May 3, 2020. Born September 12, 1930, Rev. Booze graduated from Wiley H. Bates School in 1948. He received an honorable discharge after serving in the Korean Conflict. A graduate of Bowie State Teachers College in 1955, he began teaching in Anne Arundel Co., retiring his tenure in 1991. In 1982, he was ordained in ministry and assigned to the congregations of the Charlotte Hall Circuit, retiring in 1996. Rev. Booze is survived by his wife of 61 years, Juanita, six children, Doris Booze Johnson (Frankie), Curtis Smith, Renee Turner, Darlene R. B. Robinson (Robert), Melvin Booze, Jr. (Deborah) and Fredric Booze (Justine), sisters Florine Thompson and Dorothea McCullers (Osie), mother-in-law, Catherine Galloway, & a host of family. The family will host a public viewing at Reese & Sons Mortuary on May, 9 from 10 am – 12 pm, private funeral to follow.



