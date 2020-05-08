Melvin Booze
1930 - 2020
Rev. Melvin Booze Sr, 89, of Churchton, MD peacefully transitioned on May 3, 2020. Born September 12, 1930, Rev. Booze graduated from Wiley H. Bates School in 1948. He received an honorable discharge after serving in the Korean Conflict. A graduate of Bowie State Teachers College in 1955, he began teaching in Anne Arundel Co., retiring his tenure in 1991. In 1982, he was ordained in ministry and assigned to the congregations of the Charlotte Hall Circuit, retiring in 1996. Rev. Booze is survived by his wife of 61 years, Juanita, six children, Doris Booze Johnson (Frankie), Curtis Smith, Renee Turner, Darlene R. B. Robinson (Robert), Melvin Booze, Jr. (Deborah) and Fredric Booze (Justine), sisters Florine Thompson and Dorothea McCullers (Osie), mother-in-law, Catherine Galloway, & a host of family. The family will host a public viewing at Reese & Sons Mortuary on May, 9 from 10 am – 12 pm, private funeral to follow.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 AM
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
Funeral
Funeral services provided by
WM. REESE & SONS MORTUARY P.A. - Annapolis
1922 Forest Dr.
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-268-6015
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. My prayers go out to you and your family. A life well lived. He was a true gift from God. ( Rosa Danage-Fields.
Rosa
May 9, 2020
Ms. Juanita and family, I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Booze passing. Please accept my sincere condolences for your loss. Mr. Booze was such a kind, gentle and articulate teacher and principal. An astute gentleman of class that loved serving his community. Thank God so much for sharing him with us. And Ms. Juanita, you and Mr. Booze was so loving and kind to me throughout the years, and I thank you so much! The Family, please continue to lean on God's words for your understanding, peace and guidance during your hours of bereavement. Always remember, how much, God LOVES You All... And So Do I!
Avis Tucker
Friend
May 9, 2020
God be with you.
Nancy
Friend
May 8, 2020
My condolences to the Booze Family may God comfort and heal at this time and know that God loves your father too and will continue to watch over him, hes in excellent hands. God Bless, Karl/Betty Tasker.
Karl Tasker
Friend
May 8, 2020
May God Bless the Booze Family at this time. Prayers going up for everyone
Donette Sanders
Friend
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Denise Alexander
Coworker
May 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
