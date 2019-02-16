Melvin A. Botts, Jr., a resident of Odenton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. He was 96.Melvin is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Helen Botts; four loving children, Glenna (Tom) Wolking, Robert Jenkins, John Botts and Diane (Bill) Biggs; five devoted siblings; six cherished grandchildren; seven adorable great grandchildren.The family will receive friends at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A Funeral Service will take place at 1:00 pm. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Melvin's name to at or to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org. For more information or to post condolences, please visit
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019