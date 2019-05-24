Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Davis Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Clayton Davis, Sr - May 25, 1929 – May 22, 2019Melvin Davis of Winston Salem, North Carolina formerly of Davidsonville, MD born and raised in Hilltop, MD passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Melvin was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the US Army. He was educated as a Certified Public Accountant and was a retired partner of Touche Ross & Co. as well as CFO of Schwartz Brothers. In later years, he was employed by Holiday Retirement. Melvin was of the Christian faith and as a devoted member and served as deacon and held other lay leadership positions in the churches he attended. He currently was a member of Faith Church of Midway, NC.He was preceded in death by his parents, Bradford and Katie Virginia Davis of Hilltop, MD as well as his three brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of forty years Julia Vaugh Davis, ten children, eighteen Grandchildren and twelve Great Grandchildren.Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the or The .

