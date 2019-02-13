On Monday, February, 11th 2019, Melvin "Mel" Earl Jones passed away at the age of 73. Mel was born on June 22, 1945, along with his twin sister Marlene Annette, in Baltimore, Maryland to Edward and Stella Jones. Mel graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1964. On April 26, 1967, he married the love of his life, Denise Jones. They raised four girls and one boy, Heather, Krissy, Kara, Jason, and Becky. Mel later he became the loving grandfather of ten grandchildren, Mackenzie, Chase, Conor, Bennett, Noah, Sydney, Chloe, Riley, Reese, and Reagan. Mel enlisted in the United States Army Reserves in 1965 and was later honorably discharged. In 1966, Mel then began his working career at the United States Coast Guard Yard in Curtis Bay, Maryland. Mel started working as a warehouse worker for Valley Lighting, a residential and commercial lighting supply business, in September of 1969. He was later promoted to a salesman with the business, where he would remain for many years. Mel retired 48 years later as a vice president and managing partner of Valley Lighting. Mel had a passion for boating with his friends and family and he maintained his boat, the 'Double Crown,' on the Severn River at the Forked Creek Yacht Club. Family and friends describe Mel as joyful, loving and caring, adding that his spirit was "larger than life." Mel was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas and Raymond. He is survived by his wife, Denise, his brother Robert and sister Marlene, five children, ten grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, family and friends.Friends may visit on Thursday February 14, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm & 6:00pm-8:00pm in the Barranco & Sons,P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday February 15, 2019 at 10:00am in the Our Lady of the Fields Roman Catholic Church 1070 Cecil Ave. Millersville, MD 21108. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the following organizations:Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church 1070 Cecil Avenue, South Millersville, MD 21108 Donate Online: https://giving.parishsoft.com/g3/Orphan Grain Train PO Box 1466 Norfolk, NE, 68702-1466Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019