Melvin Leo Wilkins, 80, of Stuarts Draft, VA, previously of Gambrills, MD, lost his battle with cancer on April 18, 2020. Mel was born in Washington, DC on November 15, 1939. He attended the University of Maryland and Heidelberg University. During Mel's 56 year marriage to his beloved wife, Edna, they traveled widely and lived in Germany and in England before settling in Maryland. Mel was proud to have served his country in the 82nd Airborne Division and at the NSA. For years he worked tirelessly on environmental and watershed restoration projects in Annapolis and the surrounding Anne Arundel County. Mel was preceded in death by his wife, Edna, and son, Christopher. He is survived by his daughter, Laurie, of Stuarts Draft, VA. Relatives and friends may view a more extensive obituary and share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com. Due to current corona virus concerns there will be no service at present. Memorial gifts may be made to Spa Creek Conservancy, www.spacreek.net.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020