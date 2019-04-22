Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Melvin "Mel" Revere Howard, Jr., 93, of Annapolis passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Mel was a born in Annapolis on August 22, 1925, to the late Melvin and Mary Howard. He was a lifelong Annapolitian with only his time in the U.S. Navy during W.W. II taking him away from Annapolis. Mel was retired from the U.S. Naval Academy where he worked in the purchasing office. He also worked at Farmers National Bank in Annapolis. Mel was a member of Heritage Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, music, and playing the mandolin and ukulele. In addition to his parents Melvin, Jr. was preceded in death by his wife, of 69 and half years Pauline Howard; a brother, George Howard. He is survived by his wife, Miriam Howard; his three sons, Melvin (Dona) of Annapolis, Larry (Connie) of Churchton and Cragg (Sophie) of Crofton; ten grandchildren, Ryan, Amanda, Lawren, Tyler, Matthew, Anna, Nicolas, Adrienne, Elizabeth and Jacob; thirteen great-grandchildren; four stepchildren, Allison, Blair, Hailey and Darris Johnson; and five step-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Melvin's life on Monday, April 22 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater. A funeral service will be held at Heritage Baptist Church, 1740 Forest Drive, Annapolis on Tuesday, April 23 at 11 am. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at

2973 Solomons Island Road

Edgewater , MD 21037

