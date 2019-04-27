Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merker Mathilda Sue. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rev. Mathilda (Mat) Sue Merker, 76, of Charlestown Retirement Community, Baltimore, Maryland, died March 9, 2019. She was born October 23, 1942 in Richmond, VA to Dr. Frank Ferdinand and Edith Greer Merker. She graduated from VCU School of Nursing in 1965. She honorably served her country as a Naval Lieutenant. Mat received her Masters Degree in Psychiatric/ Mental Health Nursing in 1975 and Masters of Divinity in 2003. She was Pastor of Benton United Methodist Church in Benton, TN. Mat Merker was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by cousins: Charlie Greer of San Diego, CA; Sue Greer Pitt of Jackhorn, KY; Lucy Austin of Greer, SC; Fred Merker of Finksburg, MD and beloved friends Tom and Liz Ryder of Penney Farms, FL. Memorial Service at Charlestown Retirement Community, 715 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228 on May 18, 2019. Chapel doors will open at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, Mat requested donations be given to the Benevolence Care Fund at Charlestown Retirement Community or Benton United Methodist Church, Benton, TN.

