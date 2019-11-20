Michael "Mike" Avery of Edgewater and previously of Mount Airy passed away at his home on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Mike was born on September 1, 1959 to the late William and Margaret Avery in Norfolk, Virginia. He was a graduate of St. Johns College High School in Washington, DC and owner of Avery Contracting. Mike enjoyed watching college sports, playing golf and taking vacations on cruise ships. He enjoyed all his trips with family and friends but enjoyed his excursions to the Azores most of all. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Debbie Avery. He is survived by his Fiancée, Heather Martin; two children, Daniel (Jia) Avery of Rockville, and Stephanie Avery of Tampa, FL; a brother David (Ana) Avery of Rockville. Friends are invited to celebrate Mike's life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11 to 1 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. Interment will be private.

