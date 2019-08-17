Michael William Blackburn, 60, of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away on August 12, 2019. He was born on October 13, 1958, in Providence, Rhode Island, to the late William Blackburn and Iva Edler Blackburn. Michael served in the U.S. Air Force and worked in contract management for Bon Secours Health System. He was an avid sailor, adventurer, and he recently completed training for his Master 100-Tons Captain's license. He is survived by his loving wife, Julie Blackburn, and seven children: Thomas Moore and wife Rachel, Dawn Orcutt, Sarah Blackburn Rafter, Kelly Blackburn, Chelsea Lammert, Courtney Lammert, and Christopher Blackburn and wife Katie; grandchildren Logan, Ryan, Savannah, Jackson, and Owen; siblings Glen Blackburn and wife Barbara, Billy Blackburn and partner Yamín, and Bea Blackburn Winstead and husband Jeff. The family invites you to a celebration of life on Sunday, August 15, at 4:30 pm at the Maritime Museum in Annapolis, Maryland.

