Richard Michael Bohonek was born May 15, 1950 to the late Michael and Edith Bohonek. Mr. Bohonek was a parishioner at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, and made his career as a teacher in Anne Arundel County Public Schools. He was the Assistant Athletic Director at North County High School, and a member of the MD state Athletic Association. He was also a baseball coach at Andover High School for 13 years, and Boy scout leader for troop 447 for 15 years. In his free time, he enjoyed cheering on his favorite teams, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Steelers, and hunting. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 42 years, Denise Bohonek, children Brandon Bohonek, Brett Bohonek and wife Erika, siblings Michele Myers, Greg Bohonek and wife Theresa, Carol Rowlands and husband David, and grandchild Gabriel. He is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews, and 5 goddaughters. Mr. Bohonek passed away at his home on May 18, 2020 at the age of 70. Mr. Bohonek's family will celebrate services privately. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Richard Bohonek Scholarship fund at North County High School.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 23, 2020.