Michael Bortle Michael Douglas Bortle passed away on June 17, 2019. Beloved son of Suzanne Bortle and Michael Pfaeffle; loving brother of Arianna Bortle, Tasha Avila and Natalie Espinosa; dear grandson of Jeanne Bortle. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. Michael loved gaming, being in the outdoors, sports and animals. He will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Friday June 21, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10 AM. Cremation to follow. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 19, 2019