Michael E. Bounelis, 73, of Churchton, passed away April 21 at AAMC after a long struggle with disabling health problems.He was born in Annapolis in 1946 to George and Lucille Bounelis. He attended St. Mary's School and completed his education at Annapolis High School. He was a longtime resident of Southern Anne Arundel County. Mike served in the Maryland Army National Guard for 6 years and was activated for riot duty multiple times during the 60's and 70's.He retired from UPS after 25 years of service, where he was a fixture in Southern Anne Arundel County and was known as UPS Mike. After retirement he was the Administrator for the Shady Side Moose.An avid golfer until his stroke 5 years ago, he also enjoyed fishing, boating, cards, casinos and cold beers. He was a member of the Shady Side Moose and the Deale Elks. He never let his disabilities from his stroke stop him from living life to the fullest with family and friends.Mike was preceded in death by his parents and beloved sister Lanie Hylton. He is survived by his longtime companion, Jan Marshall, son Christopher (Samantha), 4 grandchildren Tyler, Bryson, Tayte and Cooper. He is also survived by his brothers Nick and Paul (Tonya) and sister Cindy (Rick) Culp and 3 nephews and 2 nieces.A memorial gathering will be at Hardesty Funeral Home in Galesville on May 1 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, with a memorial service at the funeral home on May 2 at 11 AM. Interment will be private at a later date.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Mooseheart at Moose Charities, Inc., 155 S. International Dr., Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019