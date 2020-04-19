Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Caryk. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Caryk died at age 89 in Crownsville, MD on April 13, 2020 in the company of his devoted daughter, Vera Helen Caryk. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Vera Caryk (nee Dikteruk) who he married on May 12, 1957 in Baltimore, MD at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church, his parents Dmytro and Anna (Harkot) Caryk, his bother Andrew Zaryk, his sister Anastasia (Caryk) Oleksiuk, and his brother, Fyodor Caryk. Michael is survived by his sister Parania (Oleksiuk) Maksymiuk, sister-in-law Theresa (Solowij) Caryk, his daughter's husband William Paul Autrey of Riva MD and many nieces and nephews. Born on June 10, 1932 on a farm in the village of Beleyiv, Ukraine Michael and his family remained happily until facing no choice but to flee their home on July 28, 1944 as WWII progressed with the Russian and German front coming close. He and his family found refuge in many settings in Austria and Germany with the help of locals during and after the war until finally receiving clearance to board the former military vessel the USS Ernie Pyle on March 10, 1949 departing the German shores and arriving to a New York port in the United States of America on March 20, 1949. Michael and his family were sponsored by a landowner who settled them on his farm in Ellicott City, MD. Michael learned to drive on a tractor as his first vehicle. He became a US citizen on November 10, 1959 after the birth of his only child on March 17, 1958. Michael's love for driving led him to a career as a limousine and taxicab driver in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, where he met many of our Nation's politicians and well-known music celebrities. Michael was passionate about his family. His other passions included animals, horse racing, listening to talk radio and helping those in need. A memorial service in his honor will be postponed in order to allow ample time to overcome this pandemic. Please leave condolence messages at

Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020

