Service Information
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie , MD 21061
(410)-766-2200

Visitation
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie , MD 21061

Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saints Peter & Paul Chapel of Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church
Cathedral Gardens, 6480 Elibank Drive
Elkridge , MD

Michael Theodore Chanat, a lifelong resident of Glen Burnie, passed away at home on June 17th, 2019. He was 62 years old. Mike was born on October 4th, 1956, the first of four children of Michael and Olga (Papaila) Chanat. He graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1974. An exceptionally bright, self-taught electronics technician, Mike began his career in 1975 at Westinghouse Defense and Electronic Systems Center in Linthicum. From 1998 until his retirement in 2016, he was employed as a mobile and emergency communications specialist for Baltimore County Government. For much of this time, Mike worked a second full-time job as the primary caregiver for his aging parents; his selfless devotion and sacrifice allowed them to fulfill their wish to live out their golden years together in their family home. Mike's hobbies included amateur radio, chemistry and physics, "do-it-yourself" home maintenance, and live rock music. He was American Red Cross volunteer and an active member of the Maryland Mobileers Amateur Radio Club who kept current with FEMA, DHS and FCC training so that he might, when needed, serve his community. Mike is survived by his brother Jeffrey and wife Rima Franklin (Richmond, VA), sister Danielle and husband Keith Smith (Charlotte, NC), and sister Steff and wife Jeannine Chavez (Rio Rancho, NM). Mike also leaves behind an adoring nephew, Theodore Franklin Chanat. Uncle Mike will be long remembered for all he did to foster Theo's sense of discovery and adventure, and for letting him do ridiculously dangerous science experiments whenever Mom wasn't paying attention. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Highway S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Family and friends are invited to a social reception at the Sunset Restaurant & Lounge (625 Greenway Road S.E., Glen Burnie) immediately after the viewing. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24th, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Saints Peter & Paul Chapel of Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, located at Cathedral Gardens, 6480 Elibank Drive, Elkridge, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to any community service charity in recognition of Mike's many years of voluntary public service. Over and out, Mouse, for now. Memory Eternal. Published in The Capital Gazette on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

