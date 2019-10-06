On Friday, September 27, 2019, Michael Charles Rohm, of Ocean View, Delaware, passed away at age 77. He was the beloved husband of Diane J. Rohm (nee Keller) whom he met in 1957 and was married to for over 57 years. He was the proud father of three children, Tracy Blamphin (John), Lauren Smith (Tom), and Michael J. Rohm (Tina) and the loving Pop-Pop of Bethany and Crispin Blamphin, Caroline Smith, and Michael Lennon Rohm. Mike was raised in Baltimore by Leonard and Loretta Rohm. He is survived by brothers, John Rohm, Timothy Rohm, Stephen Rohm, and sister Jennifer Moss. He graduated from Calvert Hall College in 1959 and graduated as President of the Class of 1963 from Loyola College. He was named to 'Who's Who' of American Universities and Colleges for that year. Armed with a physics degree, wife and soon to be born daughter, he began his career at Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Linthicum Maryland as an Assistant Engineer. His career took him to many locations including extended stays with family in Camarillo, California, Honolulu, Hawaii and Vallejo, California. He was especially proud of his designation in 1974 as an Honorary Submariner of the Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet for work aboard the USS Seawolf (SSN 575). He was also proud of the many friendships he developed over the years with his coworkers. He retired from Northrop Grumman Corporation in February 2000 after 37 years. A long-time resident of Severna Park, Mike loved family, lacrosse, ice skating, boating, fishing and crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay, collecting Model Trains, Vintage Toys, and Coins. He was a long-time Disney fan after a 1955 trip to Disneyland with his aunt, uncle, and cousin when he was 13. We will celebrate Mike's life with a Memorial Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, on Ritchie Highway in Severna Park, MD on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 10:30 am. A reception will follow.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019