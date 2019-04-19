Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michael Chisari "Mike", 47, a fourteen year resident of Crofton, MD and previously of Annapolis, MD, died on Thursday, April 17 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on July 27, 1971, in North Plainfield, NJ to Thomas and Florann Chisari, Mike was a 1993 graduate of Salisbury University. He was Director of Customer Service with Pharmaceutical Research Plus, USA Today and JJ Haines & Co. Mike was a Civil War enthusiast, a Yankees, Redskins and Auburn football fan and also enjoyed reading. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jennifer Chisari; his children, Lexi and Tanner Chisari both of Crofton and his brother, Thomas Chisari of Long Valley, NJ. Friends are invited to celebrate Mike's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, April 25 from 4 pm until his funeral service begins at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018. Condolences may be made online at: Funeral Home George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.

