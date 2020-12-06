Michael Cogan, 93, a resident of Arnold for over 40 years and previously of Annapolis, and formerly of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on December 1, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. He was born on November 11, 1927 in Dunmore, PA and was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Anna Cogan (Czechoslovakian immigrants). He enlisted in the Navy and retired after 22 years of military service. He is survived by his wife Lorraine May (Moriconi) Cogan, YN1, USN (RET), formerly of Manchester, Connecticut. He and his wife were married on August 28, 1965 at the Carmalite Monastery, San Diego, CA, while stationed together in San Diego. Also survived by his Sister Mary and 2 nephews, Robert and Richard Ringhoffer of Bethlehem, PA. He served on various ships in the Atlantic, Pacific theatre including the Persian Gulf. He participated in the Bikini Atomic Test in the Marshall Islands in 1946. He was attached to the Commandant FOURTH Naval District, Philadelphia, PA and assigned as Inspector Instructor Enlisted at the Naval Reserve Training Center, Allentown, PA and Administrative Officer at the U.S. Naval Reserve Training Center in Warren, Ohio. While attached to USNRTC, Allentown, PA and Warren, Ohio, he was also assigned to the Color Guard and the Funeral Detail for returning World War II Veterans for interment. He spent a tour of duty on the Staff of Commander Cruiser Destroyer Force, Newport, RI. And on the Staff of Commander Iceland Defense, Force, Keflavik, Iceland. He was attached to the Service School Commands as Instructor at Yeoman "A" School at the U.S. Naval Training Center, Bainbridge, MD and San Diego, CA. He attended Liberty High School and Moravian Preparatory School in Bethlehem, PA. He then attended San Diego Community College and Towson College, Towson, MD. After he retired from the Navy he entered Civil Service and worked at the U.S. Naval Station, Annapolis and in the Mathematics and Science Division, U.S. Naval Academy and in the Technical Support Department, Engineering Division, U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Naval Radio Transmitting Facility, Annapolis MD which was decommissioned in 1990. He was a member of the Fleet Reserve Club, Branch 24 of Annapolis and the Elks BPOE Lodge 622 of Annapolis and became a plankowner of the United States Navy Memorial, Washington D.C. in 1987. He and his wife enjoyed spending the summer at their cottage in the Poconos. His hobbies were swimming, woodworking and gardening. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



