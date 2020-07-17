1/1
Michael F. Adkins
1960 - 2020
Michael Frederick Adkins, 59, a resident of Crownsville, passed away on July 13, 2020. He was born on July 21, 1960 in Washington D.C. Michael was a past resident of Cape St. Claire, MD, Stevensville, MD and Crownsville, MD. Michael was a member of the Elks Lodge and his hobbies were spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, being with friends, Reading, Boating, Jet Skiing, Fishing, Travel, being on the beach, and coin collecting. He worked as a Network Operations Manager at Freddie Mac and retired after 20 years of service. Michael is survived by his daughter Amanda Topper (Brad), son Josh Adkins (Stephanie) and his three sisters: Anne Kay (Tom Kay) of DE; Julie Myers (Gordon) of DE; Carla Connor (Chris) of Arnold MD. And his four grandchildren Brooke Topper 14, Pasadena, MD; Olivia Adkins 11, Pasadena, MD; Baylee Topper 8, Pasadena, MD; M.J. Adkins 6, Pasadena, MD. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home chapel. Coronavirus restrictions and online condolences may be made on:

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
JUL
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
JUL
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Memories & Condolences

July 16, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies are with Mike's family. We both worked with Mike at Freddie Mac for many years and have great memories of him at work and off work as well. We attended a NASCAR race in Dover with Mike and still talk about it to this day. So many fond memories we have of him, I'm sure his family has many, many more. May his memory be a blessing.
Jim and Cheri Jenkins
Coworker
