1/1
Michael F. "Mike" Gilligan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike passed away peacefully in his home on September 23, 2020, at the age of 77. He was surrounded by his wife, Dawn Merino; and his 3 children, Patrick Gilligan of Pasadena, MD; Ryan Gilligan of Sparks, MD; and Stacey Price, of Pasadena, MD. He is survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and 4 siblings, Paul Gilligan, Mary Zukowski, Brian Gilligan and Joseph Gilligan. Born in Cambridge, MA, his family relocated to Glen Burnie after Mike graduated from high school. He attended Loyola College and earned a law degree from the University of Baltimore. He established a thriving law practice in Glen Burnie and had a long career as a criminal attorney in the County. He served as Legal Counsel to the Anne Arundel County Council from 1974 until 1982 and was elected as Councilman for District 2 for 8 years. Mike enjoyed his annual vacation to Aruba with his wife, the boating trips and travels to various baseball stadiums with his friends, and being at the Ravens games. Mike was a character and a presence. He participated in life to the fullest and had a life well lived. For those who knew him well, we will miss him. There will be a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mike's name to the The Baltimore Washington Medical Center Foundation, 300 Hospital Drive, Suite 231, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 30, 2020
Dawn and family. My condolences on this tremendous loss. May he Rest In Peace.
Paula Darrah
Friend
September 29, 2020
-I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.May the families keep the wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.Keep those precious memories close to the families hearts ♥. As the families cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences to the families during this very difficult time of grief and pain.
-GHP/LM
September 28, 2020
A dear friend for many many years - will greatly miss you Mike - Sylvia Fielder Jennings
Sylvia fielder Jennings
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved