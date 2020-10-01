Mike passed away peacefully in his home on September 23, 2020, at the age of 77. He was surrounded by his wife, Dawn Merino; and his 3 children, Patrick Gilligan of Pasadena, MD; Ryan Gilligan of Sparks, MD; and Stacey Price, of Pasadena, MD. He is survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and 4 siblings, Paul Gilligan, Mary Zukowski, Brian Gilligan and Joseph Gilligan. Born in Cambridge, MA, his family relocated to Glen Burnie after Mike graduated from high school. He attended Loyola College and earned a law degree from the University of Baltimore. He established a thriving law practice in Glen Burnie and had a long career as a criminal attorney in the County. He served as Legal Counsel to the Anne Arundel County Council from 1974 until 1982 and was elected as Councilman for District 2 for 8 years. Mike enjoyed his annual vacation to Aruba with his wife, the boating trips and travels to various baseball stadiums with his friends, and being at the Ravens games. Mike was a character and a presence. He participated in life to the fullest and had a life well lived. For those who knew him well, we will miss him. There will be a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mike's name to the The Baltimore Washington Medical Center Foundation, 300 Hospital Drive, Suite 231, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.



