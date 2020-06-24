Michael Francis Flanagan, age 83, of Bethany Beach, DE passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at his home. Mike was born in Troy, NY on January 6, 1937 and graduated Catholic Central High School in 1956. He served in the US Navy from 1954-1958. Mike married Margaret (Peg) Nuttall on May 14, 1960 and had a career in industrial sales covering the east coast from Virginia to Massachusetts. Peg and Mike retired to Bethany Beach in July of 2000. Mike is survived by his wife Peg Flanagan; his sister, Betty Donnelly; his brother, Gary Flanagan; his children, Terri Flanagan, Karen Goritski, Michael Flanagan, Cathy Flanagan, Debbie Kozak, Tricia Flanagan, Sean Flanagan and his 9 grandchildren. A private ceremony will be held at the VA Cemetery in Millsboro. There will be a celebration of life at a later date due to the pandemic.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store