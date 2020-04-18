Michael Arthur Guerra of Annapolis passed away on April 11, 2020, surrounded by his family, due to complications following open heart surgery. He was 66. Michael was born in Jersey City and raised on Long Island, prior to moving to Towson where he met the love of his life Theodora (Dory). Michael is known for being a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. Michael is survived by his wife of 31 years Dory, his two daughters Emily and Allison, and his siblings William, Mary, James, and John. He will be remembered and loved by his many family members and life-long friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020