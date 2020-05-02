Michael was a childhood friend of my daughter Brittany Ouellette (now Strasburg). I remember Michael as a quiet and kind child, with a sweet smile. The creativity, beauty, and care of others through his art as an adult is pretty amazing! May God comfort Guy, Anna Marie, his siblings, other family members, and close friends, during their time of grief... and help in their healing over the loss of such a wonderful, caring, and creative individual.

Bridget Ouellette)

Acquaintance