Mr. Micheal J. Cassell was born in Baltimore, MD on October 3, 1947 to the late Mr. Edward Cassell and Mrs. Betty (nee Tolley) Cavanaugh. Mr. Michael Cassell was a lifelong resident of the area and graduated from Glen Burnie High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. After his service in the military he worked as a meat cutter at a local Safeway grocery store. Some of his favorite hobbies were to go hunting, ride motorcycles and go dancing. Mr. Michael J. Cassell passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Baltimore Washington Medical Center on February 13, 2019. In addition to his parents, Mr. Michael Cassell is predeceased by his loving wife Patricia (nee Ruda) Cassell in 2015, daughter Laura Cassell and brother Phil Cassell. Mr.Cassell leaves behind his daughter Kathryn Purkey of Falling Waters, WV, sisters Judy Hanson of Ellicott City, MD and Tammy Atienza of Millersville, MD, and grandchildren Cameron Cassell, Natalie, Nicole, and Nathan Purkey. His light and love will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.Friends may call on the family Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 6 - 9 PM with funeral services at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019