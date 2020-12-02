1/
Michael Jason Rebstock
1972 - 2020
On November 29, 2020, Michael Jason Rebstock, of Glen Burnie; beloved husband of Nakeeta; devoted father of Justin and Amalie; cherished son of Gail D. Rebstock and the late William "Mike" Rebstock; loving brother of Dave Rebstock and his wife, Maryellen; and dear uncle of Tyler and Trevor. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Thursday, December 3rd, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
DEC
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
