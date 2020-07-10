1/
Michael John Meta
1964 - 2020
Michael John Meta, affectionately known to friends and family as "Mike," departed from this life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the University of Maryland Medical Center at the age of 56 after a brief illness. Mike was one of 10 children born to the late Joseph Albert Meta and Josephine Placido Amelio on May 11, 1964 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Highlands High School in 1984, where he ran cross country and was on the wrestling team. After graduation, Michael worked with his brother at Meta Construction for 2 years. He would then work for the State of Maryland as a security officer for 25 years. Away from work, Mike was a dedicated family man. Michael enjoyed watching college football. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, war movies, working in his yard and being around his family. Michael met Vierra Carr in 1986. They were married on December 20, 1991 in Annapolis, Maryland. Together they raised two children Michael and Ryan Meta. Michael would help anyone he'd come across and would gladly give them "the shirt off his back." Michael leaves to cherish his memories his wife Vierra Meta, 2 sons, Michael Jonathan Meta and Ryan Daniel Meta. Many brothers and one sister; Albert Meta (Sheila Harvey), James Meta (Susan), Joseph Meta (Bonnie), Thomas Meta (Cheryl), Carmella Messmer (Frank), Nicholas Meta (Callie), Samuel Meta (Mary Jane), Robert Meta (Patricia), Larry Meta (Dawn) and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. Michael will have a memorial service today, July 10 at 1PM at W.M. Reese & Sons, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jul. 10, 2020.
July 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of Gracia Carr and family
Kyna Carr
Family
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
